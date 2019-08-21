Home States Kerala

Minimum pay for cinema theatre employees in Kerala fixed

Further, the daily wage employees and monthly salaried employees will have to be given a dearness allowance of Rs 1 and Rs 26, respectively.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Labour Department has fixed the minimum wages for the cinema theatre employees. As per an order issued by the department on Tuesday, the workers who belong to Grade A category will be given a basic pay of Rs 15,875, Grade B are to get Rs 15,210, Grade C Rs 14,400, Grade D Rs 13,715, Grade E Rs 13,060, and Grade F workers Rs 12,440. 

Further, the daily wage employees and monthly salaried employees will have to be given a dearness allowance of Rs 1 and Rs 26, respectively, for every point after the 280 point of the consumer price index set by the Economics and Statistics Department for each district. For the employees who have a service of three years or above under an employer or an institution from the date of the notification of the minimum wages, 1 to 15 per cent of their basic pay should be given as dearness allowance for each year they have completed. 

The daily wages of employees of various categories have to be assessed by dividing the cumulative amount of basic pay, service weightage, and dearness allowance by 26. If the employees of one particular region have been drawing wages higher than the minimum wages fixed by the state government, it should be continued, the order said. 

Sweepers and Cleaners

The Department has also set the minimum wages for sweepers and cleaners. For them, a daily wage of Rs 450 should be given for eight hours’ duty in municipal and corporation limits, while the wage will be Rs 425 for labourers in other areas (rural areas). The wages of supervisors will be Rs 470 and Rs 450 in urban and rural areas, respectively, whereas, the rate of pay per hour would be Rs 85 and Rs 75 for the workers in municipal/corporation and rural areas, respectively. After the normal duty time, each hour (up to five hours) shall be paid Rs 65 and Rs 55 in urban and rural areas, respectively.

Category Basic pay of workers
Grade A Rs 15,875 
Grade B Rs 15,210 
Grade C  Rs 14,400 
Grade D  Rs 13,715
Grade E  Rs 13,060 
Grade F  Rs 12,440

Dearness allowance

The daily wages of employees of various categories have to be assessed by dividing the cumulative amount of basic pay, service weightage, and dearness allowance by 26. 

