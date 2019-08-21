Plagiarism row brings Kerala Public Service Commission more ignominy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of its examination to select police constables for the Kerala Armed Battalion courting controversy, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has once again come under fire, this time for its recruitment test for the assistant public prosecutor.

A group of candidates who appeared in the examination has alleged almost all the questions asked in the examination – held on January 22 – were entirely lifted from a guide book of another judiciary-related examination.

They said though they approached the PSC chairman, no action was taken on our complaint. “Other than the PSC Vigilance wing recording our statements, no action has been taken,” alleged Sujan KA, one of the examinees. He alleged of the 100 questions asked in the examination, 80 were from the guide book for Munsiff magistrate post published by Universal.

“In our petition to the PSC chairman, we have demanded a thorough probe against the person who prepared the question paper,” alleged Sujan. A few of them have also filed petitions before the Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram benches of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal.