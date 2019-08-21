Post 2019 Lok Sabha polls rout, Kerala CPM chalks out plan to restore lost glory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a crucial intervention to regain its lost glory and prevent cadre from moving away from the party in the wake of the debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala CPM has now come up with comprehensive measures to protect its only remaining bastion in the country.

There should be efforts to protect the party’s base in the state, the party secretariat said. The state secretariat issued its nod for the draft document, which is based on the directives of the rectification campaign, on Tuesday.

Party leaders should be more polite and people-friendly in their approach. It should reflect in their words and deeds. They should be cordial while interacting with the public. Sincere efforts should be taken to protect the party’s base in the state in view of the challenges that lie ahead, said the party leadership.

Strengthening the mass and class organisations should be given priority, according to the CPM leadership that decided on an array of changes in leaders’ behaviour and approach towards the common man. The three-day CPM state secretariat which concluded here on Tuesday came up with a series of suggestions and directives for party leaders to improve their relations with the public.

The secretariat which held detailed discussions on two reports presented by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan — one on the government’s performance and the other on the feedback the party received from recent house visits — approved both reports, which are to be presented before the state committee beginning on Wednesday. “There have been suggestions from leaders who went for house visits after the Lok Sabha polls. People are unhappy about the leaders’ body language and approach towards them,” said a leader.

“They are unhappy with the way the Sabarimala issue was handled. All these have reflected in the report that came up before the state leadership. Now, the proposed changes are aimed at ensuring that the party’s base is intact in the state. These are all suggestions based on the rectification campaign initiated at the Kolkata plenum,” the leader said.