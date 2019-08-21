RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate Krishna sobhayatra in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the sobhayatra on Sree Krishna Jayanti on August 23 here. As many as 3,000 sobhayatras will be held in the district on Friday, according to office-bearers of Balagokulam.

“Friendship without borders and hearts without walls is the motto of the celebration this year. Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the main sobhayatra at Sree Kandeshwara temple premises at 3.30 pm,” said Balagokulam state committee member TP Rajan.

Minor sobhayatras will start from Eranjipalam Thayat Bhagavati temple, Gandhi Road Durga Bhagavati temple, Azhakodi Devi temple, Mankavu Thrishaala Bhagavati temple and from Kallayi railway station premises.