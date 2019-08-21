Two more bodies recovered from Kavalappara landslide area in Kerala

Home States Kerala

The bodies were identified as that of Udukku Palan (48) and Aneesh Gopalan (37).

A Ground Penetrating Radar being used to identify the spots where the bodies lie buried under the mud at Kavalappara on Sunday

A Ground Penetrating Radar being used to identify the spots where the bodies lie buried under the mud at Kavalappara on Sunday (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Two more bodies were recovered from the Kavalappara landslide area on Tuesday. The bodies were identified as that of Udukku Palan (48) and Aneesh Gopalan (37). With this, the death toll due to the landslide has risen to 48. The search for the remaining 11 bodies will continue on Wednesday. 

“We have drawn up a map of the location highlighting the spots where houses stood before the landslide. Then we drew possible paths through which the landslide had taken away the houses. The search was conducted through these paths on Tuesday,” said Arun Bhaskar, Palakkad District Fire Officer. 

  • A total of 60 deaths have been confirmed in Malappuram in the flood and landslides this year. 
  • Of these, 48 deaths were reported from Kavalappara which was ravaged by the landslide. 
