Two more bodies recovered from Kavalappara landslide area in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Two more bodies were recovered from the Kavalappara landslide area on Tuesday. The bodies were identified as that of Udukku Palan (48) and Aneesh Gopalan (37). With this, the death toll due to the landslide has risen to 48. The search for the remaining 11 bodies will continue on Wednesday.

“We have drawn up a map of the location highlighting the spots where houses stood before the landslide. Then we drew possible paths through which the landslide had taken away the houses. The search was conducted through these paths on Tuesday,” said Arun Bhaskar, Palakkad District Fire Officer.