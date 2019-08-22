‘CPM leaders must realise growing political challenges’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the face of growing challenges, including the present trend of an increased leaning towards right-wing politics among the masses and Left supporters, party leaders and the cadre should realise these challenges and act accordingly, the CPM state leadership has pointed out. The party organisational document presented by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan before the three-day state committee meet which began on Wednesday listed out lapses and focus areas of improvement.

The report pointed out the need for leaders to be more polite in their approach towards the general public in their interactions with them. “The party leaders, right from the lower factions, should tone down their arrogance in their approach. They should try to intervene in people’s issues. Unlike earlier times, no thorough discussions are undertaken about issues plaguing different factions.

Most of these discussions are merely farcical in nature. Though the Palakkad plenum and later the 2015 Kolkata plenum came up with suggestions for course correction, these have not been fully implemented,” said sources. The Left’s decreasing influence at the national level and its repercussions in the state too are mentioned in the report, which also pointed out an increasing trend of people leaning towards right-wing forces, and taking a political approach in many matters.

At the same time, the Left leaders fail to also focus more on organisational matters. They should realise the political challenges ahead, the leadership pointed out. Party leaders should take it up as a challenge to convince people about the Left ideology, which is the only viable alternative in these challenging times. The report also contains detailed proposals for change in style and improving organisational-level functioning.

Many of the suggestions in the rectification document have not been fully implemented in the state. Though the party had suggested that more women should be included in party committees, even now there are only a meagre number of women in lower factions. The CPM state secretariat had approved the draft organisational document on Tuesday, with major suggestions to protect its base in the state. The attempt is to initiate a drastic course correction to reclaim its lost base.