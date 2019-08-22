Custodial death: HC Registrar report favours Idukki magistrate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court Registrar (Vigilance) filed a report at the High Court, which mentioned that prima facie there appeared to be no lapses on the part of Rashmi Ravindran, Idukki Magistrate, while remanding Rajkumar, who died while in judicial custody. The report was filed after examining the CJM’s report and other evidence.

The Registrar, however, pointed out that had the magistrate been a little more diligent and asked the accused some probing questions, she could have got a clear picture regarding his arrest and custodial torture.

The Vigilance Registrar had recommended that a general directive be issued to the magistrates on the need for asking probing question to the arrested. Following this, the High Court judge in charge of Idukki district issued necessary directives to the magistrate in this regard.