Govt to disburse immediate flood relief of rs 10,000 before Onam

The state Cabinet which met here on Wednesday has decided to issue the immediate assistance of `10,000 to flood-affected people, before Onam.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state Cabinet which met here on Wednesday has decided to issue the immediate assistance of `10,000 to flood-affected people, before Onam. The Cabinet also decided that there is no need to collect one month’s salary from employees through another salary challenge. The ministers will be in charge of distribution of flood assistance in each district.

Cabinet nod for Phase-2 land acquisition of town devpt project
Kochi: The development of Muvattapuzha town received a shot in the arm on Wednesday with the cabinet giving its nod to acquire land for Phase-2 of the project.Land acquisition between Kacherithazham and P O Junction for Phase-1 of the project has been completed and widening work is underway. Dismantling of buildings has also kicked off. 

Govt job for Nat’l Games winners
 T’Puram: The Cabinet meeting decided to give government jobs to 83 sports persons who won silver and bronze in the 35th National Games hosted by the state.  The appointments will be made after creating supernumerary posts in different departments. 

Other cabinet decisions
Going ahead with steps to set up a Government Medical College in Wayanad, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to acquire 50 acres of land at Chelod Estate for the same. 

Power loom employees will be brought under the Kerala Handloom Workers Welfare Fund Act. The draft bill of the necessary amendments for the same was approved by the Cabinet. 

Guidelines to issue bonus to the employees of public sector units for 2018-19 have been cleared. The minimum bonus should be 8.33 per cent of the salary. An amount not less than the last bonus will be provided this year. 
 

