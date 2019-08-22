Home States Kerala

Kerala police go on the offensive against Maoists

Under the ‘Surrender or Assault’ scheme, Maoists will be given a time frame to surrender, failing which the cops will launch an assault via a series of offensive operations.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image for representational purpose only

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Surrender or be ready for an assault.’ This is Kerala police’s message to members of CPI (Maoists) as part of their new scheme to deal with insurgents active in the state.After years of adopting a soft approach towards Maoists – only resorting to defensive tactics after Maoists attacked – the cops are going on the offensive with their ‘Surrender or Assault’ scheme. Under the scheme, Maoists will be given a time frame to surrender, failing which the cops will launch an assault via a series of offensive operations.

The state government’s move to bring in a new scheme to crush Maoists in the state clearly signals the mounting pressure it is under to act tough against insurgents in line with the Centre’s policy on Left Wing Extremism (LWE). State Police Chief Loknath Behera told ‘Express’ the police have been lenient in dealing with LWE in Kerala. 

“We cannot continue like this. The state needs to act tough owing to a spurt in Maoist activities in the state. Our ‘surrender-cum-rehabilitation’ policy failed to bring desired results. Under the new scheme, we will give Maoists a chance to surrender and launch assault if they refuse. Since it is illegal to use forest areas as hideouts, we will launch offensive operations if we come across any intruder in forests,” Behera said.

The government had launched the ‘surrender-cum-rehabilitation’ policy in May last year. So far, it has seemingly evoked no response from insurgents. Intelligence officers said there are only four Malayalees in the LWE wing in Kerala. The rest of the cadre are from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “Around 60 cadre are from outside the state which is why Maoists are not embracing the earlier scheme,” said an officer. 

Following the Nilambur encounter in November 2016 in which two Maoists were killed and the Wayanad encounter in March this year where a Maoist leader was killed, Maoists sympathisers and activists, it is learnt, have been wary of the adamant anti-Maoist stand taken by the state government.

Previous scheme fails to evoke response

The government had launched the ‘surrender-cum-rehabilitation’ policy in May last year. So far, it has seemingly evoked no response from insurgents. Intelligence officers said there are only four Malayalees in the LWE wing in Kerala. The rest of the cadre are from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This was why Maoists are not embracing the scheme, said officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surrender or Assault Kerala police Kerala Maoists Loknath Behera Kerala Maoists offence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp