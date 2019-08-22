Lessons not learnt from flood, Kerala government lifts ban on quarrying after a week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hardly a fortnight after the incessant rain triggered landslides in north Kerala killing more than 100 people and wiping out hundreds of acres and settlements, the Mining and Geology Department, which enforced a blanket ban on quarrying in the state a week ago, has lifted it on Wednesday.

Department of Mining and Geology (DMG) Director K Biju said the ban was imposed following an alert issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) in view of the heavy rain forecast after landslides in Puthumala and Kavalappara.

Now, the KSDMA has withdrawn the rain alerts and there is no prediction of major rain in the coming days. Against this backdrop, the DMG has withdrawn the curbs on quarrying, he said. However, the ban imposed by district collectors at the regional level would continue, he said.

Malappuram collector, who is in charge of the disaster management authority in the district, has decided to extend the ban for another week. DMG had had banned granite quarrying in the state on August 9.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) too had recommended to the government to bring in curbs. According to officials close of the DMG, separate licences were issued for quarrying by various departments.