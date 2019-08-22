Home States Kerala

Manned by women, Vanitha Transport stands the test of time

An initiative of the district panchayat, 'Vanitha Transport' is managed by Thrissur District Vanitha Transport Co-operative Society.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Vanitha Transport

Vanitha Transport

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the state government is gearing up to recruit women drivers in KSRTC to enforce gender equality, a private bus in the district manned by women has been on the road since 1999.

An initiative of the district panchayat, 'Vanitha Transport' is managed by Thrissur District Vanitha Transport Co-operative Society. When it started, there were two buses operating on the Thrissur-Kodungallur and Thrissur-Thiruwilvamala route. Though one bus was cancelled, the other service is in full swing even though the society has financial issues. 

"It has been almost 20 years and we have never stopped the service. At present, our driver is on leave as she met with an accident while riding a two-wheeler and hence we have employed a male driver. But all these years, we had women as drivers, conductors and cleaners," said K G Sathi, secretary of the society. The service begins from Thrissur at 7.38 am. "In the morning hours, we operate on the Kodungallur route while after 3 pm we ply on the Thiruwilvamala route," she added.
They faced serious financial issues last year. But then District Collector T V Anupama intervened to rearrange the timings of the bus and got it approved. 

"Now, we get a five-minute halt in the north bus stand so that more people can use our service. Earlier, it was just two minutes and there was no time for anything," said Sathi. It was during C Raveendranath's term as district convenor of People's Planning Programme that such a project took shape. 

When the state government is all set to appoint women drivers, here are a bunch of ladies, including Thankamani, the conductor of Vanitha Transport, who are happy to be the pioneers in this field. "We were able to bring many women behind the wheel all these years. In some cases, girls were trained by our staff to get a driving licence," said Sathi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanitha Transport Thrissur District Vanitha Transport Co-operative Societ Thrissur-Kodungallur Thrissur-Thiruwilvamala
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp