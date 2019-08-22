New Indian Express group journalist bags Kerala Assembly award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rekha Chandra, correspondent of Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, has won the 'E K Nayanar Media Award' instituted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly for the best investigative story in the print media category.

The award, announced by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan here on Thursday, carries a cash of Rs 50000, a citation and a plaque.

Rekha won the award for her work titled Manthoppukalile Vishamaranangal which was published in the May 28 and June 4 editions of the weekly in 2018. The report exposed the use of banned endosulfan pesticide in the mango farms in Palakkad and its impact on the locals.

The E K Nayanar Media Award in the visual media category went to K Rajendran of People TV for his work Bullet, Pellet, Termite… Sangharsha Meghalayile Kuttikaliloode which portrays children in conflict zones.

Other awards

The Speaker also announced winners of other awards in both print and visual media categories. These awards also carry a purse of Rs 50,000, a citation and a plaque each.

The winners of R Sanakranarayanan Thampi Media Award (for reports that have enriched Malayalam language and culture) are Johny Lukose, Bhashaposhini (print) and Vinu Mohan, Manorama News (visual media).

The G Karthikeyan Media Award for best reporting of Assembly proceedings went to S N Jayaprakash of Mathrubhumi daily (print) and Seeji G S of Mathrubhumi News (visual media).

The jury which selected the winners was chaired by J Prabhash and comprised of R S Babu, Sebastian Paul, Jacob George, Khadeeja Mumtaz and C Jose.

The date of the award ceremony will soon be announced.