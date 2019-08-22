Stranded film crew reaches Manali safely

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayalam film crew with actor Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, which got stranded at Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rain and flood, reached Manali safely. The team reached Manali in two separate groups on Wednesday after winding up the shoot at Chhatru. Sanal shared pictures on his FB page on Wednesday while travelling towards Manali from Chhatru.

A source said the crew would return to Kerala only after completing the shoot for a few more scenes in Shimla. On Tuesday, the team told Mandi District Collector that they would not return to Manali or the base camp before completing the shoot scheduled at Chhatru.

After the Centre intervened, the Mandi district administration had got in touch with the crew and ensured sufficient supply of essentials. The 30-member crew was shooting for Sanal’s latest film titled ‘Kayattam’.