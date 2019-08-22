Thodupuzha CJM points out lapses on part of magistrate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thodupuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has filed a report before the High Court stating that Idukki magistrate Rashmi Ravindran, who held the charge of Judicial First Class Magistrate, Nedumkandam, in remanding Rajkumar - an accused who allegedly died due to custodial torture at Nedumkandam police station - had neither noticed nor noted that the accused was not produced within 24 hours.

Rajkumar, a small-time financier, was taken into custody by Nedumkandam police on June 12.

He was allegedly kept in illegal custody till his arrest was recorded on June 15. Three medical certificates were produced before the magistrate along with the remand report.