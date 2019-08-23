Anchery Baby murder case: Kerala HC excludes CPM leader KK Jayachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the order of the Additional Sessions Court, Thodupuzha, to include KK Jayachandran, CPM Idukki district secretary, as fifth accused in the case related to the murder of INTUC leader Anchery Baby.

Justice P Ubaid issued the order on the petition filed by Jayachandran. The Sessions Court had issued the order on the petition filed by the Special Public Prosecutor appointed by the then government in 2016 seeking to implead three more accused persons in the case.

The court observed that the Special Public Prosecutor made an application simply on the basis of some stray statements made by some witnesses. Apart from such statements, there was nothing against those persons.

“People cannot be simply impleaded as accused, as could be done in civil cases. Such impleading is unknown to criminal law, and it would be against the principles of criminal justice,” the court observed. The court made it clear the order would not stand in the way of the trial court exercising the powers under Section 319 (Power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of an offence) in due course.

Baby was shot dead on November 13, 1982.