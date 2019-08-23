Home States Kerala

Anchery Baby murder case: Kerala HC excludes CPM leader KK Jayachandran

The court observed that the Special Public Prosecutor made an application simply on the basis of some stray statements made by some witnesses.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the order of the Additional Sessions Court, Thodupuzha, to include KK Jayachandran, CPM Idukki district secretary, as fifth accused in the case related to the murder of INTUC leader Anchery Baby.

Justice P Ubaid issued the order on the petition filed by Jayachandran. The Sessions Court had issued the order on the petition filed by the Special Public Prosecutor appointed by the then government in 2016 seeking to implead three more accused persons in the case.

The court observed that the Special Public Prosecutor made an application simply on the basis of some stray statements made by some witnesses. Apart from such statements, there was nothing against those persons. 

“People cannot be simply impleaded as accused, as could be done in civil cases. Such impleading is unknown to criminal law, and it would be against the principles of criminal justice,” the court observed. The court made it clear the order would not stand in the way of the trial court exercising the powers under Section 319 (Power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of an offence) in due course.
Baby was shot dead on November 13, 1982.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anchery Baby Anchery Baby murder case CPM Idukki KK Jayachandran Kerala politics Kerala HC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp