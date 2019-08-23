Criminal proceedings recommended against CSI bishop, two others

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Admission Supervisory Committee for Medical Education has urged the government to initiate criminal proceedings against CSI Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam and two others for collecting “huge amount of money” from aspiring students by promising admission to MBBS/BDS/MD courses in Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam.

The committee headed by Justice R Rajendra Babu also asked the government to take “appropriate steps” so that the medical college refunds the amount to the students.The two others against whom criminal proceedings have been recommended are: Dr Bennet Abraham, former director of the medical college and P Thankaraj, administrator-cum-comptroller of the college.

The committee considered the matter on the basis of two dozen complaints it received from the parents of the students. The committee said the college officials as well as the office-bearers - Rasalam, Abraham and Thankaraj - have virtually admitted that they collected money but did not provide admission to students.

“As per the provision in the prospectus, non-Keralite students were not eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS/MD courses, yet they collected money from them promising admission. All the office-bearers and Dr Bennet Abraham were fully aware of the situation and virtually it was wilful cheating,” the committee observed.

“The collection of huge amount of money from aspiring students in advance promising admission is not a healthy practice that cannot be permitted to be continued,” the panel said. After the matter came to fore, the CSI church managing committee had accused bishop Rasalam of financial misappropriation and demanded an inquiry by the CSI Synod.