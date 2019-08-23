Health Department steps up efforts to control H1N1 cases in Kerala

Home States Kerala

For any suspected cases, throat swabs of patients will be sent to Manipal Virology Lab or the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Fearing a rise in H1N1 cases in the city, the Health Department has stepped up their efforts to control the viral infection. The H1N1 cases are more prevalent among pregnant women, children, immunodeficient persons, senior citizens and people suffering from cancer. 

According to the assistant district medical officer, if there are any suspected cases, throat swabs of patients will be sent to Manipal Virology Lab or the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha. Doctors have been instructed to give Oseltamivir tablets to patients who are suspected of H1N1. 

Further, junior public health nurses have been instructed to inquire about flu-like symptoms in pregnant women once every three days. 

To reduce the chance of H1N1 outbreak, the public should take precaution such as using a towel and washing hands properly.“If the viral fever becomes pneumonia, there’s a chance of death. Early detection and treatment are the only solution to stop the spread of H1N1,” said the assistant DMO.   

