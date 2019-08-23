Home States Kerala

Kerala ASI suicide: Public protest leads to transfer of SI

When Babu’s body was brought home from the hospital on Thursday morning, local residents and political leaders demanded that the SI should be suspended from service.

KOCHI:  Amid widespread protests demanding action against Thadiyittaparambu SI R Rajesh, who is allegedly held responsible for the suicide of Grade ASI PC Babu, the officer was transferred to Kottayam on Wednesday. When Babu’s body was brought home from the hospital on Thursday morning, local residents, people’s representatives and NSS leaders led by Anwar Sadath, MLA, demanded that the SI should be suspended from service.

The protesters blocked the Aluva-Perumbavur KSRTC Road raising the issue. Though there were plans to stage a protest with the victim’s body, they refrained from doing so after top police officers assured to look into their demand. However, local residents and relatives are planning to resume the protest if the officer is not suspended. 

“We called off the protest only after DIG S Surendran, who is in charge of Ernakulam Range, assured us that an inquiry report into the incident will be submitted on Thursday itself. We are still standing firm on the demand to suspend the SI and others responsible for Babu’s death. If no action is taken in this regard, we will stage a protest on Friday,” said Sadath. Protesters have decided to assemble at Keezhmadu library on Friday morning to decide the future course of protest if the SI is not suspended. 

Earlier, Babu’s wife Chandralekha broke down when senior police officers visited her residence at Kuttamassery to pay their last respects. Benny Behanan, MP, DIG S Surendran and Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik were among those who visited the deceased’s house.  Later, the body was cremated at NSS Karayogam crematorium at Kuttamassery.  Babu was found hanging in his ancestral home at Kuttamassery near Aluva on Wednesday. He reportedly posted on WhatsApp group chat of Thadiyittaparambu police station that he would end his life because of torture by his senior officer and this later triggered allegations of harassment.

K Karthik said that the SI was transferred on Wednesday. “Ernakulam Range DIG is conducting an inquiry and will submit the report to the IG. Meanwhile, the District Crime Branch DySP is probing the case of unnatural death,” he said.Kerala Police Officers Association has demanded the Chief Minister to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

