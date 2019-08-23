Home States Kerala

Kerala woman battles to piece together life torn by deadly landslide last year

Kolkata based-nurse Vidya cherishes the memories of her loving, caring famiy who died in a massive landslide on August 17 last year in Idukki district.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Soumya Shiju, stands in front of her house which was damaged after a massive landslide eroded the earth beneath the building at Adimali near Munnar. Five of her family living at the foothill were killed as the debris fell atop their house

Soumya Shiju, stands in front of her house which was damaged after a massive landslide eroded the earth beneath the building at Adimali near Munnar. Five of her family living at the foothill were killed as the debris fell atop their house | Albin Mathew

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHERUTHONI : Standing on the dilapidated mud road, Vidya stares at the deep valley, where her two-storey house stood a year ago. She cherishes the memories of her loving, caring, close-knit family, where she grew up pampered by her father, mother and elder brother in their house at Upputhodu in Mariyapuram panchayat, Idukki. 

Her father Mathew was a retired bank employee and mother Rajamma, an anganwadi teacher. Her brother Vishal was pursuing higher studies when Vidya joined a hospital in Kolkata as a nurse after completing her nursing course. Life turned bitter on August 17 last year when a massive landslide swept away her family along with their dream home. Rescue workers searched the debris using earthmovers for two days, but no trace of the house was left. 

“It was 9.15 pm when we heard a huge explosion and ran out of the house. The power lines got snapped and it was pitch dark. We heard screams from the house of Mundakkal Joy, a neighbour. The scene was scary. There were only mud, boulders and trees at the place where the house stood,” Rajamma’s brother Thankachan said in a broken voice recollecting the ordeal. Vidya escaped the tragedy as she was in Kolkata.

“Rajamma had just returned from church, where they had opened a relief camp. Mathew, Vishal and his friend Tintu of Karakkamthotti were in the house when a portion of the hill came crashing down. It changed the entire landscape,” he said.

The government sanctioned Rs 10 lakh as compensation for Vidya. However, the offer of a government job is yet to be met. The family members have fixed her marriage for September, but Vidya is unable to get the 15 sovereigns of gold mortgaged by her mother in a bank, despite paying the dues. “The authorities are demanding to close the Rs 3 lakh crop loan taken by Mathew to get the gold released. If the government provides a job, it can help her settle down. Now, she is working as a temporary worker at Mariyapuram PHC,” said Thankachan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2018 Kerala floods Kerala flood fury 2018 2018 Kerala landslide losses 2018 Kerala rains 2018 Kerala floods families destroyed
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp