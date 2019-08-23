No evidence against superior officers: Kerala government on Nedumkandam custodial death case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the High Court that the SIT probing the Nedumkandam custodial death case has questioned senior police officers, including then CI, Nedumkandam, then Deputy Superintendent of police, Kattappana, and then Idukki District Police Chief and no evidence was obtained to connect them to the case.

The affidavit stated that the contacts of these officers with the accused over mobile phone were all checked and only routine calls were made. It also stated that the state had decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.The police team had questioned more than 304 witnesses and recorded their statements.

The direct evidence and other supporting circumstantial evidence unerringly pointed to the involvement of all the accused police officers. The accused persons brutally tortured the victim Rajkumar while in custody. He was unable to stand or walk and was always lying down.

Therefore, the assistance of a local Ayurvedic physician was also sought by the accused officers on June 14 and the following day.The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by the wife and children of Rajkumar seeking a CBI probe.