Our leaders should be role models for cadre: CPM Kerala unit

The Left party's state committee suggested a slew of changes for party leaders and cadre including polite behaviour with cadre.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  On a course correction mode, the CPM state leadership has suggested a slew of changes for party leaders and cadre.

The party observed that leaders should act as role models for the ground level workers. The party leadership also came up with measures to strengthen the government’s performance. The state committee witnessed detailed discussions on the way party leaders and cadre should act in addition to assessing the Left Government’s performance. 

The state committee expressed satisfaction over the performance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There have been attempts from various corners to isolate Pinarayi and attack him. There were some criticisms against the way offices of some ministers are functioning. Some of those who spoke at the meet pointed out that ministers are inaccessible for the party cadre. 

While assessing the government’s performance, the committee also criticised against the police. A section within the police are trying to defame the government through their action. The Left government in the state should be cautious about interventions from the Central  government, some leaders said.   

There were criticisms against the way fund collections are carried out. “When we go for collecting funds, some people could be reluctant. The party cadre should be ready to accept and behave politely with these people also. That is part of the behavioural change that the party wants to happen,” sources said. 

The state committee will conclude on Friday. Based on the discussions and suggestions that came up at the committee, necessary changes would be made in the party document. The state secretariat will again meet on Friday to give final shape to the document.

Some opinions

  • Leaders should not be under a cloud of suspicion. 
  • They should act politely with the cadre. 
  • Party cadre should be able to follow the lifestyle of leaders. 
  • Fund collection has been exceeding limits. 
  • Simultaneous fund collections by party and mass organisations should be avoided.
