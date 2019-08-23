University College stabbing case: HC raps cops over delay in nabbing accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday rapped the police for the failure to arrest the accused SFI activist in the stabbing incident at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram which resulted in grievous injuries to Akhil Chandran, a student of the college. When the anticipatory bail plea of Amar, third accused in the case, came up for hearing, Justice B Sudheendra Kumar asked why there was a delay in arresting him.

The pendency of anticipatory bail could not be a reason for not arresting the accused. Even a former Union Minister was arrested by the investigating agency though his plea for anticipatory bail was pending before the Supreme Court, the judge said.

“The police should consider the gravity of the offence. If the accused is a supporter of any other political party, will the police adopt the same approach? Wouldn’t they have arrested the accused much earlier?” the court asked.

The court observed that though the prosecution was opposing the bail plea, they were not initiating steps to ensure the arrest of the accused. Granting anticipatory bail to the accused will be a menace to society and it will be against public interest. The court also flayed the lackadaisical attitude of the investigators. “Investigation should be conducted without considering the colour of the flag,” the court said.