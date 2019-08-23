Home States Kerala

Wedding bells ring for Kerala transgender pair

Heidi Sadiya and Atharv's friendship developed when they interacted more on social media and at community events.

Published: 23rd August 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Heidi Sadiya and Atharv

Heidi Sadiya (L) and Atharv

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It was a birthday celebration on November 27 last year that changed the lives of Heidi Sadiya and Atharv, the transgender pair who have decided to get married. Atharv had gone to gift a cake sent by his adopted mother Surya to her friend Renju Renjimar on her birthday. At Dwaya, the transgender community in Aluva, he met Renju ’s adopted daughter Heidi.

Their friendship developed when they interacted more on social media and at community events. Atharv proposed to Heidi, who is studying electronic journalism at the Institute of Journalism in Thiruvananthapuram, in December. They will be the third couple from the transgender community to enter wedlock after Surya-Ishan and Tripti- Hrithik.

‘WE ALWAYS LOOK FOR LOVE WHICH HAS BEEN DENIED TO US’

It Is relatively a new development in the state. Surya and Ishan, the first transgender couple to marry, celebrated the first anniversary of their marriage in May. Transgenders are coming forward to enter into marital relationship with the desire to live a normal life which has been hitherto denied to them owing to their gender identity.

“We always look for love which has been denied to us since childhood. Through this marriage we want to convey the message that we are no different from others,” said Heidi, who was ostracized by her family in Thrissur after she completed Plus II. She said the date of marriage has not been fixed as she is focusing on her career. She is the first transgender to enrol for journalism course at the institute. From next Monday (August 26) she will start working as an intern in a news channel in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I want to do MPhil and PhD in media studies. In Atharv I find the right companion,” said Heidi. Atharv, a post-graduate in commerce, works as an accountant in a city shop. Transgenders should not step back from leading a normal life and instead should be a role model for others, he says. Unlike Heidi, he enjoys support from his biological parents -Mohanan and Lekha- of Alappuzha. Yet he turned to his adopted parents first when it came to marriage.

“They are our role models. So I sought their advise on marrying Heidi,” said Atharv. Heidi belongs to Muslim community and Atharv is a Hindu. But religion has little role to play in love and marriage, they say. The proposal for marriage went through the ‘proper channel’ in February. The parents of Atharv, along with his sister Lekha, went to the house of Renju to seek her permission. Marriage will be held as per the Special Marriage Act. Heidi said her biological parents know about her progress in studies. She wants them to bless her on the Heidi Sadiya and Atharv special day in her life too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala transgender couple Kerala transgender marriage Heidi Sadiya Atharv marriage
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp