Wedding bells ring for Kerala transgender pair

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a birthday celebration on November 27 last year that changed the lives of Heidi Sadiya and Atharv, the transgender pair who have decided to get married. Atharv had gone to gift a cake sent by his adopted mother Surya to her friend Renju Renjimar on her birthday. At Dwaya, the transgender community in Aluva, he met Renju ’s adopted daughter Heidi.

Their friendship developed when they interacted more on social media and at community events. Atharv proposed to Heidi, who is studying electronic journalism at the Institute of Journalism in Thiruvananthapuram, in December. They will be the third couple from the transgender community to enter wedlock after Surya-Ishan and Tripti- Hrithik.

‘WE ALWAYS LOOK FOR LOVE WHICH HAS BEEN DENIED TO US’

It Is relatively a new development in the state. Surya and Ishan, the first transgender couple to marry, celebrated the first anniversary of their marriage in May. Transgenders are coming forward to enter into marital relationship with the desire to live a normal life which has been hitherto denied to them owing to their gender identity.

“We always look for love which has been denied to us since childhood. Through this marriage we want to convey the message that we are no different from others,” said Heidi, who was ostracized by her family in Thrissur after she completed Plus II. She said the date of marriage has not been fixed as she is focusing on her career. She is the first transgender to enrol for journalism course at the institute. From next Monday (August 26) she will start working as an intern in a news channel in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I want to do MPhil and PhD in media studies. In Atharv I find the right companion,” said Heidi. Atharv, a post-graduate in commerce, works as an accountant in a city shop. Transgenders should not step back from leading a normal life and instead should be a role model for others, he says. Unlike Heidi, he enjoys support from his biological parents -Mohanan and Lekha- of Alappuzha. Yet he turned to his adopted parents first when it came to marriage.

“They are our role models. So I sought their advise on marrying Heidi,” said Atharv. Heidi belongs to Muslim community and Atharv is a Hindu. But religion has little role to play in love and marriage, they say. The proposal for marriage went through the ‘proper channel’ in February. The parents of Atharv, along with his sister Lekha, went to the house of Renju to seek her permission. Marriage will be held as per the Special Marriage Act. Heidi said her biological parents know about her progress in studies. She wants them to bless her on the Heidi Sadiya and Atharv special day in her life too.