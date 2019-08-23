Home States Kerala

Woman civil police officer ends life

  Honey Raj, 27, a woman civil police officer attached to Adoor AR Batallion, committed suicide by hanging from the window of her residence at Valiyakulam near Ranni on Thursday. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Honey Raj, 27, a woman civil police officer attached to Adoor AR Batallion, committed suicide by hanging from the window of her residence at Valiyakulam near Ranni on Thursday. 
She is the daughter of Raju and Jagadamma, of Kizhakkethil  Valiyakulam.The woman civil police officer, working in Thiruvananthapuram women AR camp, was on deputation at Adoor AR Batallion. 

Honey Raj

Her husband Swaraj, who belongs to Kundara in Kollam, was on duty in the Railways. She was on a five-day duty at Pampa and returned home on Wednesday after getting down at Vadasserikkara. Around 7.30 am, she went to her room after telling her parents she was tired. When the parents failed to get any response after knocking at the door around 8.30 am, they broke open the door and found her hanging. 

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Ranni, her life could not be saved. 
The body was later taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination and handed over to  relatives. A relative denied any issues connected with the family for her to take the extreme step, but raised doubts over stress related to her duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp