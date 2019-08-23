Woman civil police officer ends life

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Honey Raj, 27, a woman civil police officer attached to Adoor AR Batallion, committed suicide by hanging from the window of her residence at Valiyakulam near Ranni on Thursday.

She is the daughter of Raju and Jagadamma, of Kizhakkethil Valiyakulam.The woman civil police officer, working in Thiruvananthapuram women AR camp, was on deputation at Adoor AR Batallion.

Honey Raj

Her husband Swaraj, who belongs to Kundara in Kollam, was on duty in the Railways. She was on a five-day duty at Pampa and returned home on Wednesday after getting down at Vadasserikkara. Around 7.30 am, she went to her room after telling her parents she was tired. When the parents failed to get any response after knocking at the door around 8.30 am, they broke open the door and found her hanging.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Ranni, her life could not be saved.

The body was later taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination and handed over to relatives. A relative denied any issues connected with the family for her to take the extreme step, but raised doubts over stress related to her duty.