Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan intervened in Thushar case to foster ties with BJP: Congress Kerala unit

Mullappally’s response to reporters came on a query on whether the Chief Minister had any political gain in mind when he intervened in the issue.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran on Friday alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan‘s intervention to ensure the release of BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally from a UAE jail was part of the Chief Minister’s attempt to strengthen his ‘unholy alliance’ with the BJP. 

Mullappally’s response to reporters came on a query on whether the Chief Minister had any political gain in mind when he intervened in the issue. In an indirect reference to the SNC-Lavalin case, Mullappally said Pinarayi was afraid of ‘certain cases’. 

This fear had prompted Pinarayi to strengthen his ‘secret understanding’ with the BJP by swiftly intervening on behalf of NDA leader Thushar Vellappally. On the CPM’s admission that it erred on matters of belief, Mullappally asked whether the party’s state unit still subscribes to Karl Marx’s statement that religion is the opium of the masses. “By exhorting its cadre to establish their dominance in places of worship, the CPM and Sangh Parivar have become two sides of the same coin,” he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Kerala Thushar Vellappally Thushar Vellappally arrest Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala BJP BJP Kerala CPM ties
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp