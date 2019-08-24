Home States Kerala

CPM for total overhaul in keeping with times

A bottom-up approach for effecting change in the mindset of party cadre has been mooted by the state committee

Published: 24th August 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  On the path of realisation that there has been a major erosion in its support base due to various factors, the CPM is all set for a major overhaul in the working of party units, keeping with the changing times. To be implemented beginning from the lowest fraction right to the top, the party leadership has called for radical changes in its style of functioning. 

The CPM state committee meeting has asked party workers to change their style of functioning. Interactions with people should be strengthened. The party should not be a power centre, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Friday, while briefing the media on the decisions taken. 

“Party workers should be polite with people and win their trust and hearts. They should not indulge in the kind of actions that can lead to allegations against the party and its cadres,” he said. Kodiyeri said party workers should not indulge in the same. Even when party workers try to mediate in disputes, there should not be any attempts to use physical force. 

Each cadre should come up and act like a leader of the masses. They should be able to create a positive impression among the people. The CPM wants workers to refrain from mandatory collection of funds from people. “The party should go ahead with the approach of ‘Development and Peace’,”he said.

Minority communalism
Party observed that along with majority communalism propagated by the Sangh Parivar forces, minority communalism is also growing in the state. In a direct attack on the Popular Front and SDPI, the CPM state chief said Muslim communalism is fast spreading in the state. 

BJP dubbed major threat
Acknowledging that the BJP-led third front too has become a major threat for the Left in Kerala, the CPM leadership has called for the party workers to realise the growing political challenges ahead.  Right-wing forces have become stronger like never before, both at the national and global level. The RSS-led BJP with its fascist actions has been trying to make inroads in Kerala, Kodiyeri said, adding that the RSS has a strong organisational setup in the state. To face the challenge, there should be actions keeping with the changing times. The effort is to go ahead with an ideological campaign, he added.  The state committee approved the party document on total overhaul which  followed discussions at the six-day meeting. 

