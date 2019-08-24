Four class XII students booked for ragging junior

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD : Four Class XII students jabbed a junior student with the key of a motorcycle and pen, and assaulted him, for allegedly turning up at the school without shaving. The incident took place during lunch time on Thursday. Mohammed Afreed, a Class XI student, is the victim of ragging at C H Muhammed Koya Smaraka Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kottapuram. He was admitted to a hospital and later discharged. He has gone home wearing a neck brace, said Nileshwaram police.

The school, tainted by a series of ragging incidents last year, has taken the incident seriously. On a complaint filed by school principal Abdul Latheef, Nileshwaram police have booked four Class XII students for ragging.An officer said they have been charged with Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of IPC; and Section 4 of Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998. If convicted, the boys may face up to three years in imprisonment, and a fine of up to `10,000. Meanwhile, the school has placed the four students under suspension, said the principal.