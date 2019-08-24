Home States Kerala

Four class XII students booked for ragging junior

Four Class XII students jabbed a junior student with the key of a motorcycle and pen, and assaulted him, for allegedly turning up at the school without shaving.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD : Four Class XII students jabbed a junior student with the key of a motorcycle and pen, and assaulted him, for allegedly turning up at the school without shaving. The incident took place during lunch time on Thursday. Mohammed Afreed, a Class XI student, is the victim of ragging at C H Muhammed Koya Smaraka Government Vocational Higher Secondary School  in Kottapuram. He was admitted to a hospital and later discharged. He has gone home wearing a neck brace, said Nileshwaram police. 

The school, tainted by a series of ragging incidents last year, has taken the incident seriously. On a complaint filed by school principal Abdul Latheef, Nileshwaram police have booked four Class XII students for ragging.An officer said they have been charged with Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of IPC; and Section 4 of Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998. If convicted, the boys may face up to three years in imprisonment, and a fine of up to `10,000. Meanwhile, the school has placed the four students under suspension, said the principal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp