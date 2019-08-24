Home States Kerala

Guidelines for claiming flood assistance issued

 The state government on Friday issued guidelines for claiming the government assistance announced for flood victims in the state.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government on Friday issued guidelines for claiming the government assistance announced for flood victims in the state. Those who lost their house completely or damaged by 75 per cent will get a sum of `4 lakhs for building a new house and `6 lakh for those who lost their land in the flood. All those affected by the flood are eligible to claim `10,000 announced by the state government. 

The Revenue Department listed the extent of damage of houses in five categories from 15 per cent to 75-100 per cent. The government would provide `10,000 for houses that suffered at least 15 per cent damage in the flood, `60,000 for 16-29 per cent damage, `1.25 lakh for 30-59 per cent, `2.5 lakh for 60-74 per cent and `4 lakh for 75-100 per cent.

A committee headed by land revenue commissioner has been appointed to ensure the timely distribution of government aid to the flood victims. The `10,000 announced for the flood victim as immediate relief will be distributed before September 7. The government will allot 15 kg free PDS rice to the families in the flood-affected villages and coastal areas in August. Those who get 35 kg of rice under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) are not eligible for this, said a government order.

