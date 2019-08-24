Home States Kerala

Joseph ready to back Nisha Jose if UDF says so

Published: 24th August 2019 01:21 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Amid the tussle with the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M), party working chairman P J Joseph has clarified that his faction will support whoever is fielded by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Pala assembly bypoll even if it is Jose’s wife. “We will support anyone who is fielded by the UDF. If Nisha Jose K Mani has the winnability, we will support her. But the candidate will be chosen after discussion,” said Joseph after the party’s steering committee meeting held at Thodupuzha on Friday.

The bypoll became necessary after the demise of party chairman K M Mani in April this year.   However, the Joseph faction has termed Jose as a liability to the party.  “We have been trying to make a consensus in the party. But the Jose K Mani faction has violated party constitution by electing the chairman in three minutes. Their chairman has become a liability to party,” he said.

