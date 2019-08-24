Home States Kerala

Nun, who protested against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, served notice for complaint against superior

The FCC asked Sister Lucy Kalappura for explanation in writing regarding the police complaints within three days from the reception of the show-cause notice.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Franco Mulakkal

Former bishop Franco Mulakkal (File | EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to expelled nun Sister Lucy Kalappura and asked her to withdraw a police complaint against a local superior.

The congregation has also asked the nun to issue an apology to her senior.

ALSO READ: How can crooked Bishop Franco Mulakkal fare better than crooked sadhus?

Sister Lucy had complained to the police that she was locked up in the convent's room by the senior nun.

However, the FCC said that after going through the CCTV footage, it was found that the "sister superior did not lock you up in your room. She only locked the convent before she went for the Holy Mass. It is her right and duty to keep the convent safe from criminals and trespassers."

It also asked her explanations in writing regarding the police complaints within three days from the reception of this show-cause notice.

"Any failure to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the above may invite, from the part of the FCC, legal procedures against you as envisaged by the Indian legal system, in addition to the provisions of canon law and the proper law of the FCC," it said.

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sister Lucy Kalappura Sister Lucy Bishop Franco Mulakakal Bishop Franco rape case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp