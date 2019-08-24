Home States Kerala

Party justifies Pinarayi’s letter on Thushar issue

The CPM state chief clarified that the CM had written the letter, irrespective of Thushar’s political affiliations.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM has justified Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writing to  External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in connection with the arrest of BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally in a cheque bounce case in Ajman, UAE. Terming the Chief Minister’s letter a humanitarian act, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party never harboured a revengeful attitude towards anyone.

“There’s nothing wrong in the Chief Minister writing to the EAM on the issue. We had no political interest in the matter. It was simply a humanitarian gesture. Even when there were cases against UDF leaders in the Solar Scam, we did not adopt a revengeful stance,” Kodiyeri told reporters.  

The CPM state chief clarified that the CM had written the letter, irrespective of Thushar’s political affiliations. The LDF  Government had earlier taken a similar stance in the case of people languishing in jails abroad, he pointed out.  Industries Minister E P Jayarajan also justified the Chief Minister’s action in the Thushar case. 

P Chidambaram issue
Though the CPM does not support the corrupt practices of Congress leader P Chidambaram, the party opposes the manner of his arrest, said Kodiyeri. “We don’t support his corrupt practices. But we don’t agree with the CBI’s approach and it  seems they are wreaking vengeance,” he said. 

