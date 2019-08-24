Home States Kerala

Preparations on for rescheduled Nehru Trophy Boat Race and CBL

 The Tourism Department and the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) Society have begun steps to conduct the postponed IPL-modelled Champions Boat League (CBL).

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The Tourism Department and the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) Society have begun steps to conduct the postponed IPL-modelled Champions Boat League (CBL). The CBL will kick off  on August 31 with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada.  The NTBR, scheduled to be held on August 10, was postponed in the wake of the recent flood and three competitions have to be rescheduled

An official said the boat clubs and organisers suffered huge loss owing to the postponement of the event. “The race was cancelled a day before the event on August 9. All clubs and NTBR Society made elaborate arrangements for the event. The society will have to make new arrangements, incurring additional expenditure,” an official said.

The Tourism Department has made arrangements for CBL events in 12 locations across the state. They gave English names to the boat clubs participating in the CBL to get international attention just like IPL and ISL. The names were selected after drawing lots, the official said.

Rescheduled  CBL calendar

August 31 (Nehru Trophy, Punnamada, Alappuzha)
Sept 7 (Pulinkunnu, Alappuzha)
Sept 21 (Thazhathangadi, Kottayam) 
Sept 28 (Piravom, Ernakulam)
October 5 (Marine Drive, Ernakulam)
October 12 (Kottappuram, Thrissur)
October 19 (Ponnani, Malappuram) 
October 26 (Kainakari, Alappuzha)
November 1 (President’s Boat Race, Kollam)
November 9 (Kallada, Kollam)
Nov 16 (Karuvatta, Alappuzha)
Nov 23 (Kayamkulam, Alappuzha)

names and boat clubs

Tropical Titans 
(Pallathuruthy Boat Club, Alappuzha) 
Raging Rowers (Police 
Boat Club)
Coast Dominators 
(United Boat Club, Kainakari) 
Mighty Oars (NCDC Kumarakom)
Backwater Knights 
(Village Boat Club, Edathua)
Thunder Oars 
(KBC/SFBC Kumarakom)
Pride Chasers 
(Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom) 
Backwater Warriors 
(Town Boat Club, Kumarakom)
Backwater Ninja 
(Brothers Boat Club, Edathua)

