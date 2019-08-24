Home States Kerala

State panel for steps to fast-track governance

With barely two years remaining before the LDF Government’s tenure runs out, the CPM wants the state government to fast-track governance.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With barely two years remaining before the LDF Government’s tenure runs out, the CPM wants the state government to fast-track governance. Taking stock of the government’s performance, the CPM observed that the Pinarayi Vijayan Government was able to perform as a model Communist Government within limitations. However, the performance of the four prestigious missions launched by the government - Life, Aardram, Haritha Keralam and Education Mission - were not up to the mark, the party felt. 

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Centre has adopted an antagonistic approach towards the LDF Government in Kerala. “The present situation  is different from that of the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA I Government and  Narendra Modi’s previous tenure.

There now seems to be a vengeful approach towards the state. There are attempts to slash the state’s revenue. Had the Centre’s approach been different, the LDF Government could have done more,” opined Kodiyeri. The LDF Government will also focus on development, he said. Kodiyeri felt that Pinarayi Vijayan is the best Chief Minister the party can hope to have. 

call  for environmental protection
T’Puram: In the wake of the environment destruction and recent floods, the CPM asked the government to focus more on the environment. The government should constitute an expert panel to look into recommendations made by various committees on the Western Ghats, said party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Based on this panel’s suggestions, a political consensus should be made, he said.  Kodiyeri, however, refused to fully back Gadgil Report. The proposals from all committees should be looked into while taking an appropriate stance, he said. 

