Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shouts at woman during event

KANNUR : Yet another incident involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has gone viral on social media, which many say show his intolerance towards people.The incident took place on Saturday at the collectorate hall during a function to felicitate volunteers for their the flood rescue and relief work.

As usual, Pinarayi reached on time and looked calm and collected as he sat on the dais, flanked by ministers EP Jayarajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally. Just before the function began, a middle-aged woman walked towards him. She held the hands of Pinarayi and he smiled in return.

Then she said, “You have not done anything”. Pinarayi smiled again and asked her to go and sit among the audience. When she repeated, “you have not done anything,” Jayarajan tried to free Pinarayi’s hands from her. Then Pinarayi released his hands and shouted at the woman ‘to move away from him’, before a man from the audience took her away.

District Collector TV Subhash said it’s unfortunate that the visual from the function is being circulated on the social media. “The woman is reportedly mental ill. The CM had not misbehaved with her, but had just asked her to go back and sit. Some people are misinterpreting the incident,” he said.