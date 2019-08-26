For rival fronts, Pala bypoll comes at inopportune hour

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: Pala byelection date announcement has set political parties scrambling. The declaration has come at a time when consensus eludes all three major political fronts over fixing their candidates.

Pala has never had an MLA other than Kerala Congress (M) stalwart K M Mani. But the ongoing strife between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani are dampening the party’s prospects.

According to insiders, finalising a candidate, taking both factions into confidence, will be tough for UDF. A meeting of the Front to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday is expected to discuss the matter.

“KC (M) nominee will contest as the UDF candidate in Pala. We will finalise our candidate after a party leadership meeting after the UDF meeting to be held on Monday,”Jose said. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Jose’s wife Nisha Jose in Pala may be fielded.

Though, it is unlikely for Joseph faction to stake claim over Pala seat, they are likely to put forth demands with regard to the candidate. According to Joseph faction leaders, UDF candidate should be acceptable to both factions.”We expect the intervention of the UDF leadership in fielding a winnable candidate here,” said Joy Abraham of Joseph faction.

Meanwhile, the Kattappana Sub Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday in Jose’s appeal against Idukki Munsiff court’s stay on him officiating as KC (M) chairman. A favourable verdict will help Jose faction deciding the candidate. Otherwise, things are likely to become complicated with Joseph as party’s chairman in-charge.

For LDF, NCP’s internal feud is worrisome. Though, a section in the NCP lower committee wants the LDF to field Mani C Kappen as its candidate, CPM’s decision in the matter is crucial. Speculations were rife that CPM itself was keen on the seat. However, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said a decision will be taken in LDF meeting only.

In the NDA, meanwhile, P C Thomas’ Kerala Congress faction, Kerala Janapaksham and BDJS are likely to stake claim. However, BJP, which wants to extend its base, is unlikely to release the seat for any of its allies.

Model Code of Conduct kicks in

Kottayam: With the Election Commission of India announcing the date for by-election in Pala, the model code of conduct came into effect in the district on Sunday, said District Collector P K Sudheer Babu. He said the code of conduct is applicable for candidates, political parties and state and Central government institutions. The State Election Commission is expected to issue a detailed notification with regard to the by-election on Monday.

‘Left pretty upbeat’

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the LDF will strive to wrest Pala seat which it lost by a narrow margin of 5,000 votes in the previous election. “The LDF is very confident this time,” he said. The infighting in Kerala Congress will prove advantageous to the LDF. The UDF is in a dilemma as to which faction to support. “The factors that helped UDF in the Lok Sabha election is no more relevant. Devotees, who were misled on the Sabarimala issue have realised the truth, he said.In the wake of the election being declared in Pala, the LDF will meet on Wednesday to chalk out its poll strategy and to decide on its candidate.

Litmus test

Following the death of K M Mani on April 9, infighting in KC(M) intensified between the Mani and Joseph factions led by Mani’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani on one side and Thodupuzha MLA P J Joseph on the other. KC(M) had reached the verge of a split following moves by both camps to secure the party and its assets. However, a temporary truce was reached following the interve-ntion of senior UDF leaders. The candidate selection for Pala is set to be a contentious issue. The UDF will meet on Monday to finalise its candidate and strategy for the bypoll.

‘UDF will hit a sixer in byelection’

T’Puram: The Congress has played down chances of infighting in Kerala Congress (M) affecting the UDF’s poll prospects in the Pala assembly bypoll. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told reporters the UDF would fight the election unitedly and “hit a sixer” in Pala. Mullappally said Pala bypoll was being viewed by the UDF as the first phase of a byelection to be held in five other constituencies as well. “In the recently-concluded LS election, we had recorded an impressive margin in Pala Assembly segment,” he said. He said the UDF’s vote margin in the upcoming bypoll would be a new record in the state.

Constituency at a glance

pala assembly segment in kottayam LS election 2019

Total voters 1,77,550

Male 87,036

Female 90,514

Votes polled 1,29,037

Winner : Thomas Chazhikadan

- KC(M)

Majority in Pala 33,472

Pala

Assembly Election 2016

Total voters 1,79,829

Male 87,97 6

Female 91,853

Votes polled 1,38,909

Winner: K M Mani - KC(M)

Majority 4,703