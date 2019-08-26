Home States Kerala

Mother of abused autistic child knocks on DGP’s door for justice

The mother of an autistic child, who was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by one of his school teachers, has approached the State Police Chief’s office seeking justice for her son.

Published: 26th August 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 02:58 AM

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mother of an autistic child, who was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by one of his school teachers, has approached the State Police Chief’s office seeking justice for her son.
The woman approached Loknath Behera’s office alleging that Sreekaryam police are showing reluctance in arresting the accused.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her 10-year-old son was sexually abused by a teacher of Cheruvikkal Government UP School. The accused, who has been named Santosh, abused the child and showed him pornographic material. He tried to silence the child by saying he would kill his mother if the boy conveyed his ordeal to her. The mother told Express that the incident came to fore after she noticed behavioural changes in the kid.

When the child was taken to a therapist, the gory details of the abuse came to light. Though Sreekaryam police registered a case under POCSO Act on July 27, they did not arrest the accused saying he was absconding and an expert committee report was being awaited.

Finally, the Child Welfare Committee’s expert committee filed its report on August 20 that substantiated the abuse allegation. The victim’s mother said despite getting the report, the police have not changed its attitude.

“All except Sreekaryam police are convinced by the report,” she said.
She had earlier alleged that the police are acting slow on the complaint and trying to facilitate politicians and the school officials to make her withdraw the case.

“After we approached police, four persons came to me asking to withdraw the case. One of them introduced himself as the ward councillor and was accompanied by the school principal, a PTA representative and a former teacher of the school,” she said.

