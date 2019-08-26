No terror links; man let off after quizzing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a 26-hour interrogation, Abdul Khader Raheem, 39, the Kodungallur native whom the city police arrested suspecting terror links, was released on Sunday evening.

“The investigators didn’t receive any clue substantiating the suspected terror links of the arrested and hence he was released,” said an officer.

According to the Ernakulam Central Police, the officers with the Q branch of Tamil Nadu Police and various central agencies also subjected him to questioning, which ended by 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Officers said Abdul Khader’s detailed statement was recorded and it would be verified later.

“He’ll be under surveillance until the probe gets over. He has been asked to be present before the investigation team whenever he’s summoned,” said the officer. Abdul Khader was taken into custody from the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I hall suspecting him of having links with the six-member Lashkar-e-Toiba gang which is believed to have sneaked into Tamil Nadu to carry out terror attacks across the country.

The police had picked up a woman, a native of Wayanad, from Abdul Khader’s auto garage at Aluva on Friday based on Intelligence inputs. She was also released on Sunday.

Abdul Khader arrived at the court to surrender before the magistrate as he was afraid of a plot to implicate him and subject him to physical torture if he surrendered before the police.