Home States Kerala

No terror links; man let off after quizzing

After a 26-hour interrogation, Abdul Khader Raheem, 39, the Kodungallur native whom the city police arrested suspecting terror links, was released on Sunday evening.

Published: 26th August 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a 26-hour interrogation, Abdul Khader Raheem, 39, the Kodungallur native whom the city police arrested suspecting terror links, was released on Sunday evening.

“The investigators didn’t receive any clue substantiating the suspected terror links of the arrested and hence he was released,” said an officer.

According to the Ernakulam Central Police, the officers with the Q branch of Tamil Nadu Police and various central agencies also subjected him to questioning, which ended by 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Officers said Abdul Khader’s detailed statement was recorded and it would be verified later.
“He’ll be under surveillance until the probe gets over. He has been asked to be present before the investigation team whenever he’s summoned,” said the officer. Abdul Khader was taken into custody from the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I hall suspecting him of having links with the six-member Lashkar-e-Toiba gang which is believed to have sneaked into Tamil Nadu to carry out terror attacks across the country.

The police had picked up a woman, a native of Wayanad, from Abdul Khader’s auto garage at Aluva on Friday based on Intelligence inputs. She was also released on Sunday.
Abdul Khader arrived at the court to surrender before the magistrate as he was afraid of a plot to implicate him and subject him to physical torture if he surrendered before the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Khader Raheem terror links
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp