Parvathi Kalakshetra passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Famous Bharatanatyam dancer Parvathi Kalakshetra, 40, passed away here on Sunday. She founded Pradhana School of Performing Arts, Thevara.

Parvathi, wife of Shibu Harshan, started learning dance under Ennakkad Narayanankutty and Regatta Girija and completed her studies at Kalakshetra in Chennai.

She has performed across the country. She is survived by son Kritharth. The body will be kept at ‘Vihayas’ in Nettoor for public to pay homage from 8 am to 9 am on August 29, following which, the funeral will be held at 3 pm at her ancestral home in Mavelikkara.