Woman dies, spouse critical as Kerala couple sets self on fire

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman succumbed to burn injuries while her husband is in a critical condition after the couple allegedly set themselves on fire at their rented house in Amaravila in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The deceased has been identified as Devika, while her husband Sreejith is battling for life at the Medical College Hospital here.

As per the locals, the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday. The matter came to public's attention after they heard the couple's cries from the house.

Their five-year-old child was found locked inside the car that was parked in the premise of the house.

The police suspect the incident to be a suicide case.

Devika's body has been moved to the Medical College hospital for autopsy.

