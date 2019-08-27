Exam fraud: Rights panel asks PSC to explain steps taken

Home States Kerala

The Commission said it was for PSC to clear the air on whether similar irregularities have been committed in other exams conducted by it as well.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Public Service Commission (PSC) admitting that irregularities have been committed in the conduct of Civil Police Officer exam, the statutory body should explain the steps it has taken after the foul play came to light, ruled State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday.

Irregularities in Civil Police Officer exam came to the fore after students of University College, who were involved in campus violence, bagged top ranks in it. 

Commission member K Mohan Kumar also directed PSC to inform within two weeks the details of the leaked question paper and the role of invigilators in the episode. 

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) should also submit a report on the matter, said the rights panel. The case  has been posted for further hearing on September 17.

PSC secretary informed the Commission that its internal vigilance wing had detected irregularities. The case has been handed over to police for a detailed inquiry. 

On the directions of the State Police Chief, Crime Branch has registered the case and begun investigations, PSC informed the Commission.

Complainant Jani Rejikumar had approached SHRC with the plea that the case should be handed over to CBI as the police was limiting its probe to just one or two people.

The Commission said it was for PSC to clear the air on whether similar irregularities have been committed in other exams conducted by it as well.

