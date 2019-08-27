Higher secondary economics question paper leaked in Kerala's Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Despite all precautions and strict security, the question paper of the first-term higher secondary school examination (Onam examination) for plus one conducted across various schools in Idukki district got leaked on Monday. However, higher secondary examination authorities said there was no leakage but some schools received wrong bundles of economics question papers on the day of history examination.

Prior to the exam, when teachers at these schools in Idukki opened the bundle of history question papers, they found economics paper. When the bundle of economics question paper was opened later, it also contained economics paper.

Later, the school authorities informed the district coordinator of higher secondary exams and the authorities sent the right question paper via email. It took time for the school authorities to take printouts of the question paper and distribute them among the students and exams started one hour late at some schools.

Teachers at the Poomala Tribal Higher Secondary School in Idukki were unable to take printouts of the question paper sent by email because of power issues. As a result, the examination was conducted after the teachers wrote down the questions on the blackboard.

SS Vivekanandan, Joint Director of Examinations, Higher Secondary, told media persons that the report that students in some of the schools in Idukki were distributed economics question papers on the day of history examination was false. “The history examination was conducted without any hindrance on Monday,” he said.

Beena, Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Examinations, Idukki, told Express that the issue of supplying the wrong question paper was reported from some of the girls schools in Idukki “However, I haven’t yet received proper details like how many schools received the wrong bundles,” she said. She also said, “Steps were immediately taken to distribute the right question papers to ensure a hassle-free first-term examination for students.”