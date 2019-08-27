Home States Kerala

Over 6000 primary schools in Kerala are now hi-tech

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has made necessary arrangements to deploy the equipment at all primary schools by September.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hi-tech labs have been set up in more than two-thirds of the 9,941 primary schools in the state as part of the ongoing project by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to turn classes one to 12 in government and aided schools hi-tech.

The project for primary schools was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5. A total of 55,086 laptops and USB speakers along with 23,170 multimedia projectors would be deployed at the primary schools in the first phase. Of these, KITE has distributed 37,842 laptops, 32,225 USB speakers and 13,513 projectors. “KITE has made necessary arrangements to deploy the equipment at all primary schools by September,” said K Anvar Sadath, KITE vice- chairman and executive director.

Equipment provided as part of the project carry a five-year comprehensive on-site warranty, thereby resulting in no liability for schools in terms of maintenance. Each ICT equipment supplied under this project also have insurance coverage.

KITE has also set-up a call centre and web portal for complaint management. The suppliers are liable to pay a penalty of Rs 100 per day if the issues reported from schools are not resolved within the stipulated time frame.

KITE had initiated the procurement of this equipment through a national tender resulting in a reduction of Rs 47.34 crore (18.76 per cent) than the estimate approved by KIIFB.

TAGS
Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala hi tech labs
