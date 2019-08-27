Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad today, visit flood-affected areas 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the state on Tuesday on a four-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad, and meet local residents and leaders of the Congress party.

From the Kannur International Airport, Rahul Gandhi will head for Wayanad around 12.45 pm and visit all possible regions in the district in the four days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the flood-hit regions in Sultan Bathery, Kalpetta and Mananthawady.

On August 29 and 30, he will be visiting some areas of the Kozhikode and Malappuram assembly segments that come under Wayanad. He will visit Kavalapara in Nilambur and Puthumala in Wayanad.

At the time of the torrential rain, flood and landslides in various parts of Wayanad, Rahul was here on a two-day visit and met with victims in the landslide-hit Puthumala region.

He also took stock of the situation in the flood-hit areas across his constituency and also interacted with Wayanad district administration authorities and leaders of the ruling LDF here. At Mepaddi and Puthumala, he had assured the affected people all possible aid.