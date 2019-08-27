Home States Kerala

Remembering Vishal Nair, who laid down his life while saving others in 2018 Kerala floods

Vishal fought raging waters, from Manimalayar and Pampa rivers that swamped the entire Tiruvalla town, to save his neighbours who were trapped.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal Nair

Vishal Nair

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On August 16, the residents of Thukalassery gathered at Mathilbhagom Govt Model UPG School lighting a lamp in memory of Vishal Nair, the 24-year-old youth who laid down his life saving scores of others. They instituted an endowment to help the underprivileged students in a bid to keep the memories of their hero aglow. 

On this day last year, Vishal fought raging waters, from Manimalayar and Pampa rivers that swamped the entire Tiruvalla town, to save his neighbours who were trapped. And they watched with horror as the flood carried him to the abyss of death. Since last year, MP Venugopalan Nair, an officer with CBI in Kochi, has not visited Madappatharayil house, at Thukalassery, where each moment brings alive memories of his lost son.

“We went to bed at around 11 pm on August 15. At 3.30 am, I was woken up by the sound of gushing water. Vishal rushed out to help our neighbours. Around 7 am, water breached our doorstep. He brought an Omni van and shifted his mother Jayashree to a relative’s house. He was running around helping the elderly shift to safer places,” recalled Venugopalan. 

“Vishal said he will bring a thick rope and tie it across the stream to help people cross. It was 10.30 am and we were wading through neck-deep water. Suddenly a compound wall collapsed and water started gushing with great force. Somehow, I managed to catch hold of an areca palm and then people saved me,” he said. But little did Venugopalan know that his son was washed away while attempting to save him. After the tragedy, Nair shifted his family to the staff quarters in Kochi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2018 Kerala floods Vishal Nair Mathilbhagom Govt Model UPG School 2018 Kerala floods hero 2018 Kerala floods martyr Thukalassery
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp