Student found hanging in classroom

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Class IX student of Technical High School, Kavalam, here was found hanging in the classroom late Sunday night. Jeevan, 15, son of Girish of Kappilcheril, Vezhapra, Ramankari, is the deceased.

The Kainady police said the incident took place on Sunday evening.

“Jeevan had been staying at his mother’s house at Kavalam and studying in the school for the past two years. On Sunday, his grandmother, Thankachi, scolded Jeevan for not studying. His first-term examination were starting from Monday. However, he had gone out to play and watched television on Sunday,” said the cops. After his grandmother scolded him, Jeevan left the house, said the cops. “Jeevan’s grandmother later informed his parents who reached the place and began searching for him. It was while searching the school that they found Jeevan’s body.

The classroom did not have a door,” said an officer. The body was handed over to relatives on Monday after postmortem examination. The cops said it was a clear case of suicide. Besides his parents, Jeevan is survived by brother Jyothish and sister Jyothilakshmi.