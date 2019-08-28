After Tushar Vellapally, Gokulam Gopalan's son jailed in UAE

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After Tushar Vellapally, who is facing a case of bounced check in UAE, another businessman from Kerala, Baiju Gopalan is said to be jailed there.

Baiju, the son of businessman Gokulam Gopalan has been arrested by Oman police and handed over to Dubai in a cheque case. According to sources, the case was filed by a Tamil Nadu native in connection with an amount of 2 crore UAE dirham which is equivalent to a whopping 39 crore INR.

Baiju is now in Al-Ain jail. His passport has been seized by Al-Ain public prosecutor.

UAE has issued a travel ban on Baiju following the case.

Baiju who is believed to have secretly reached Oman for boarding an India flight from Muscat was but caught by the police.