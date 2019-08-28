INTERVIEW| I am being obedient to my conscience: Sister Lucy Kalappura

Melena Thomas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 12 months of warnings, alienation, surveillance and finally, dismissal. This could very well sum up past year’s experiences of Sr Lucy Kalappura, 54, a nun of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), serving in Wayanad. It apparently started when she joined the protest led by five nuns in Kochi demanding the arrest of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in September last year.

She soon found herself in the congregation’s crosshairs and was, after months of adverse action, handed over a dismissal letter on August 7 for “failing to heed canonical warnings.” A few days ago, she was also issued a showcause notice demanding her apology and withdrawal of the two police complaints she had lodged or face legal action. However, she is resolute. “There is no going back now,” Sr Lucy tells Melena Thomas, Senior Reporter with the Express. Excerpts:

Q: Did issues between you and your superiors start with your participation in the nuns’ protest against Bishop Franco?

A: There were differences even before. There are many who cannot tolerate whatever I do. Their dislike for me became evident after my participation in the protest. I didn’t know any of the protesting nuns. I learnt about the incident via media reports. For a nun to come out in the open against the abuser, especially when he holds a powerful position in the church, takes guts.

I knew seeking permission to join the protest would be futile. Still, I couldn’t stop myself from joining. They say I am disobedient. It is untrue. I am just being obedient to the call of my conscience. As an insider for over three decades, I know what happens here. Nuns are subjected to abuse and made victims of male dominance. Nuns should have stayed together for the movement. Unfortunately, it did not happen.

Q: In recent years, several incidents of alleged sexual abuse/assault by priests have been reported. Was this the first time you reacted?

A: Not at all. When the Kottiyoor rape case involving Fr Robin Vadakkumchery came to light, I wrote to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and Mananthavady Bishop Jose Porunnedom about the need to take the issues seriously, about the oppression and abuse nuns faced and how we could prevent it all.

Q: You approached the police after being allegedly locked up inside the convent last week. What happened that day?

A: From the dismissal letter, it is learnt the FCC general council had decided to expel me in May and was awaiting approval of higher authorities. I think the other sisters, four of them, who joined the convent in May, knew about this as they never treated me as one of them. When I received the dismissal letter, they started behaving strangely. The locking-up episode was a follow-up to this.

Q: Does it all scare you?

A: I haven’t done anything wrong. So, no. They may try to silence me. It is possible I may get killed in some ‘freak accident.’ Or, they will keep spreading lies about me. However, I am sure people who know me won’t believe them. While my mother, who is in her late 80s, is worried with the latest developments, she is a strong person and my source of confidence. I have the support of other family members, a majority of the parishioners and others who I haven’t even seen or talked to yet. Nuns from various congregations call me. However, they request me not to tell others about it. This shows how scared they are. This strengthens me to continue the fight.

Q: You are active on social media and television channels. You wear plainclothes, write books and drive. Is yours “a lifestyle in violation of FCC’s proper law”, as mentioned in your dismissal letter?

A: I had waited three years for their permission to publish an anthology but in vain. Finally, I published ‘Snehamazhayil’ in February last year. I sought permission to donate my kidney, but to no avail. Now, I have prepared a consent letter expressing my wish to donate my body to medical science after my death. My students set up a Facebook account for me in 2012.

Initially, I used it to publish my poems. Gradually, I started voicing my opinions. I first wore a churidar when I went for a course in Bengaluru in 2004. I find it comfortable. What I wear is my choice. As for driving, I think they should appreciate me for learning it at this age. There is no vehicle in the provincial house and nuns have to wait for priests or other men to go out. In any case, there are many nuns who write books or drive cars and two-wheelers. Why am I the only person being targeted?

Q: It is said your autobiography would hit the shelves soon. What can one expect?

A: Work on it has just begun. I faced difficulties in 2003-04 due to the attitude of my superiors and authorities. The incidents had shattered me. I felt the hardships I faced, whatever I came to know, heard and saw – good or bad – during my life as a nun and the things that shaped me to be the person I am today, needed to be written. I am sure there will be issues once the book is released. Those who erred will obviously be scared.

Q: There are reports that you don’t hand over your salary to the FCC as stipulated?

A: I stopped doing so a few months ago. A portion of my salary was spent on the book and a spiritual music album as well as to repay the car loan. I have been financially supporting a youth, who was denied justice by the church, to complete his education. I am ready to hand over my salary to FCC if they apologise and treat me with respect.

Q: What if the FCC remains firm on the expulsion order?

A: They cannot just throw me out. They cannot ask my elderly mother to come and take me back. If the congregation thinks I have broken the rules and must leave, I am ready to go; but, in a more respectful manner. I will leave only if they ensure security for my future and arrange a house for me to stay. I will initiate legal action, if required. In any case, I will remain a nun forever.