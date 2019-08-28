Home States Kerala

Isolated heavy rain forecast for four days in Kerala

According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority officials, the might of the coming rain spell can be known only by Wednesday or Thursday.

Published: 28th August 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state which is recovering from the impact of the second consecutive flood is likely to witness another bout of heavy rain in the coming days as a result of a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal near Odisha coast.

However, this time, it is not expected to be as disastrous as it was during the last spell which triggered a slew of landslides in North Kerala killing over hundred people. 

According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority officials, the might of the coming rain spell can be known only by Wednesday or Thursday. As per the weather models issued by the Indian Metrological Department on Tuesday, the state is likely to experience isolated heavy  showers in the next four days across the state, especially from Wednesday to Saturday, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

“Since the low pressure has almost reached the Odisha coast, extremely heavy rainfall is unlikely. But we are still keeping our fingers crossed as the state is limping back to normal after another flood,” an official said.  

Meanwhile, weather scientists claimed that there is a clear shift in the pattern of rainfall being received in the state. Speaking to ‘Express’, Dr MG Manoj, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research of Cusat, said though the scientific community is not in a position to say whether the rainfall the state received in mid-August was a cloudburst, the rainfall stats of the Indian Metrological Department provide enough hints to suggest it was a cloudburst in many parts of the Northern Kerala.

 If there is around 10 cm of rainfall in one hour, it can be considered as a cloudburst. Many places in northern Kerala like Vadakara in Kozhikode received around 40 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.

