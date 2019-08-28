Kerala government submits revised education rule amendment to HC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has revised its amendment to the Kerala Education Rules, 2019 following High Court instructions to bring in clarity to the changes. The Court orders had come in the wake of allegations of errors in the amended draft. The amendment is as part of implementing the MA Khader Commission report on integration of various school sections.

The government amended the guidelines in the exercise of its powers conferred by section 36 of the Kerala Education Act, 1958. Earlier, the government had made major changes in the KER guidelines, but various school teacher associations and Nair Service Society had filed writ petitions in the High Court challenging the KER amendment. Among other issues against the amendments, the petitioners had also alleged that the KER amendments were done carelessly and had many errors. Following this, the HC had instructed the government to make necessary corrections.

Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union general secretary, O Shoukathali, said: “The school integration is a serious matter. But the government had taken this lightly as it had made many mistakes in the amendment to KER while submitting in the court. We pointed out these careless mistakes. Now, the government has itself admitted to the errors.

So it is also advisable for the government to refrain from implementing Khader commission report.” With the amendment, Directorates of Public Instruction, Higher Secondary Education, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education will be integrated into Directorate of General Education.