Kerala government’s extravagance in the time of financial crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state exchequer, already strained due to recurring natural calamities, was further burdened with the government spending Rs 80 lakh to renovate the offices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LSG Minister AC Moideen.

The offices of Pinarayi and Moideen were located on the third floor of the Secretariat’s north block. Moideen’s office was shifted to Secretariat Annexe - 1 to provide space for CM office expansion. At present, only the CM’s office is situated on the third floor.

The shifting and renovation process left the exchequer poorer by Rs 80 lakh. While the renovation of CM’s office was done at a cost of Rs 39 lakh, Rs 12.5 lakh was spent just for electric work at Moideen’s new office. Another Rs 27.97 lakh was spent for civil works.

The government’s alleged extravagance comes close on the heels of two controversial appointments. Former MP, A Sampath, was made the state government’s special representative in Delhi and Velappan Nair was appointed special liaison officer in the Chief Minister’s office. Both appointments had drawn flak for causing extra burden on the exchequer.